Weekly Tactical Pick: HDFC looks IL&FS-proof, attractively valued

We have been positive on the growth prospects for housing finance companies (HFCs) but have highlighted in the past that intense competition and rising interest rates call for a selective approach toward the sector.

While the market had anticipated higher cost of funds for HFCs in FY19, it was caught off-guard by the shrinking liquidity due to defaults by IL&FS' group companies. The resulting impact on debt mutual funds' risk appetite has raised concerns about how HFCs will meet their funding needs.

The steep correction in stock prices of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), especially HFCs, presents a good opportunity to pick up a few blue chip names at attractive valuations. It may come across as cliché, but investors should consider accumulating HDFC at every dip.

When it comes to HDFC, loan growth and margin are the two key factors to monitor. And not surprisingly, the stock did not disappoint on either front.

Despite its large base of advances (loans given) of around Rs 3,72,000 crore, HDFC is growing its mortgage book at a faster pace than the industry. On the margin front, spreads continue to remain in a narrow range of 2.2-2.35 percent, irrespective of the interest rate cycle.

IL&FS exposure not material

Although it is widely perceived that the recent fall in HDFC's stock price was because of a market-wide selloff, we believe the 9 percent stake it has in IL&FS may have accelerated the fall.

While the investment in IL&FS could be marked down, its impact will be negligible as the book value of the investment stood at Rs 78 crore as at the end of March.

It is worth noting that HDFC is a passive shareholder in IL&FS and does not have any board representation. More importantly, as indicated by the CEO, HDFC is not inclined to subscribe to rights issue of IL&FS, which is something the latter is considering.

However, the final decision will be taken by HDFC's board. While the IL&FS issue will become clearer over the weekend, it is probable that HDFC may have to support the capital infusion plan in IL&FS.

If this happens, there can be a knee-jerk reaction and the stock may correct further. We suggest that investors capitalise on the downward movement in price, if any, and accumulate the stock.

Funding edge

HDFC has demonstrated its ability to maintain margins across interest rate cycles and amid rising competition. Thanks to its strong brand name and diversified resource profile, its cost of funds is quite competitive. For instance, the company has so far raised Rs 9,600 crore via masala bonds.

Apart from helping keep its cost of funds low, HDFC's resource-raising capabilities and mix help mitigate the inherent tenure mismatch and interest rate risks in the housing finance business.

HDFC runs a well-matched asset-liability maturity (ALM) book, with lower gaps in medium-term buckets in comparison to other HFCs.

While competition has increased manifold in the housing finance segment, the current interest rate cycle shouldn't alter the lender's financials significantly as it continues to have an edge in funding vis-à-vis other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Attractive valuations

HDFC's stock has corrected 18 percent from its 52-week high. While its headline valuation seems to be on the higher side, its core lending business is getting valued at 1.4 times its estimated book value for FY20, which is a significant discount to its historical average.

Though the transition to Ind AS can make quarterly earnings volatile, HDFC's core performance continues to be strong.

Also, investors get exposure to its valuable subsidiaries. Even after reducing the target value of HDFC AMC after SEBI's cap on mutual fund fees, we see a strong upside to the current market price. It is a rarity to find a quality financial services franchise (and not just a housing finance play) at a compelling valuation.

The market is faced with multiple risks in the near term and therefore, investors should look to build a portfolio gradually in a staggered manner. The portfolio should consist of high quality businesses with predictable earnings growth, and HDFC should be a core holding in any such long term portfolio.