Weekly Tactical Pick – Escorts

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Escorts Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,588, Nifty level: 17,392.6) is our tactical pick for this week. The correction in Escorts stock price (down 18 percent from its all-time high achieved on 5th April 20, 2022, coupled with a positive outlook, makes it a low-risk, high-reward choice. The last fiscal (FY22) had been lacklustre for tractor manufacturers, primarily because of the very high base of FY21 and the delayed monsoon. However, demand picked up in the last month of FY22 when Escorts...