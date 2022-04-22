HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Weekly Tactical Pick – Escorts

Moneycontrol Research   •

Tractor demand expected to be strong; stock valuation at reasonable level

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Escorts Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,588, Nifty level: 17,392.6) is our tactical pick for this week. The correction in Escorts stock price (down 18 percent from its all-time high achieved on 5th April 20, 2022, coupled with a positive outlook, makes it a low-risk, high-reward choice. The last fiscal (FY22) had been lacklustre for tractor manufacturers, primarily because of the very high base of FY21 and the delayed monsoon. However, demand picked up in the last month of FY22 when Escorts...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers