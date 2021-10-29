Weekly Tactical Pick: Easy Trip Planners

Representational image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting Easy Trip Planners (CMP: Rs 488, Nifty level: 17,857). In the past one and a half months, the stock has corrected 26 percent as against the 1 percent rise in the Nifty. This is interesting as the company had delivered a strong Q1 result despite Covid disruptions and a significant near-term opportunity from revenge travel. Aided by adept cost management, Easy Trip Planners has been able to clock profits despite a lower...