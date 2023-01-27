Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this private bank makes you sit up and take notice

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights ICICI Bank stock underperformed in the last 3-month & 6-month periods Stock performance inconsistent with banks fundamental strength and earnings growth ICICI Bank’s balance sheet has gained considerable strength in recent times But ICICI valuation is at a discount to its private peer HDFC Bank Given its performance, ICICI should trade at a premium valuation A tactical opportunity, given current underperformance This week’s tactical pick is ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 855, Mcap: Rs 596,830 crore). ICICI Bank’s stock has significantly outperformed the sectoral index (Nifty bank...