Weekly Tactical Pick: Delta Corp

Delta Corp

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

For this week’s tactical pick, we have chosen Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 270; M Cap: Rs 7,200 crore, Nifty: 17,245), an online and live-gaming company. The stock price of Delta has corrected by more than 20 percent from its recent high attained on April 6, 2022, providing investors with a favourable risk-reward on a tactical basis. What makes us bullish on the company? The long-term outlook for Delta Corp continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, leading...