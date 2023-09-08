Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this cash manager counts

CMS Info Systems has seen a correction of 7 percent in the last one month.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The tactical pick for this week is CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 367.25; Market Capitalisation: Rs 5,747 crore; Nifty 50: 19,727), which has seen a correction of 7 percent in the last one month. CMS's first-quarter results were mixed as revenue growth was a tad slower than Street expectations, while a record EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of 28.9 percent was a positive surprise. Group revenue growth of 2 percent was led by a 7.4 percent...