Weekly Tactical Pick: Burger King India

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we have selected Burger King India (CMP: Rs 162.45 Nifty level: 17,618.15). The Covid pandemic, as of now, looks less menacing. There has been steep drop in the COVID-19 cases while the pace of vaccination has picked up significantly with India vaccinating about two-thirds of its population. This has emboldened states to considerably ease restrictions that were enforced following the second wave. Entry into large malls is being permitted and restaurants have been allowed to...