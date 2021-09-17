MARKET NEWS

Watch India's Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte's global marquee programme for private companies
Weekly Tactical Pick: AU Small Finance Bank

Growth trajectory looks strong for AU SFB despite near-term hiccups

Moneycontrol Research
September 17, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Weekly Tactical Pick: AU Small Finance Bank

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 1153, Nifty Level: 17629.5). The stock had significantly underperformed vis-à-vis Nifty and Bank Nifty in the past few months. Once hailed as the next HDFC Bank in the making, AU SFB was recently roiled by a spate of senior management exits and the delayed disclosure of the same, raising questions about accountability and governance. However, the bigger challenge remains the asset quality that had threatened to...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers