Weekly Tactical Pick – A trust-worthy play on the economic recovery cycle

Moneycontrol Research

The current volatility in the SBI stock following the Adani saga has made valuations attractive and presents a good opportunity to investors

Highlights SBI has corrected sharply in past few days Earnings growth strong Valuation at below forward book value Asset quality cycle has turned favorable Increase in capex in budget will support credit growth Adani exposure will keep the stock volatile This week’s tactical pick is State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 528; MCAP: Rs 471,219 crore). SBI’s stock has corrected 14 percent in the past one month following the Adani group saga. Following the correction, SBI’s stock is trading at an attractive valuation. But then the low...

