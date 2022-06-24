English
    Weekly Tactical Pick: A defence stock that packs a punch

    Improving execution and margins to support earnings

    Moneycontrol Research
    June 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
    (photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    This week’s tactical pick is Garden Reach Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 218 Nifty level: 15556.7). Among the defence PSUs, Garden Reach Shipbuilders has the highest revenue visibility with close to Rs 24072 crore orders — 14 times its annual revenue — in hand. Moreover, it continues to deliver strong growth in revenue and earnings on the back of these orders. Besides strong orders, the company’s robust balance sheet, cash in the books, superior return ratios and margins, and capabilities to execute...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers