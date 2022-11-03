Voltas Q2: Facing stiff competition











Though the company continues to maintain its market leadership, there is height-ened concern about its top-line growth and market share going forward

Voltas: Voltas posts Q2 loss at Rs 6 crore due to provision for overseas project. Total income increases 5.5% YoY. The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 104 crore for the same period last year impacted by provision made on an overseas project. Total income for the quarter at Rs 1,833 crore rose by 5.5 percent compared to year-ago period.

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Intensifying competition continues to effect margin Double-digit growth in air coolers Volume drop for Voltas Beko Lost 1 percent market share during Q2 Trade 65 times FY24 earnings Sales of Voltas for the September quarter were muted as the firm continued to face pressure due to sluggish demand and high commodity inflation. Operating margins tumbled to a multi-quarter low, reflecting another quarter of stiff competition. (image) Voltas reported a marginal growth of 5 percent year on year (YoY) at Rs 1,768 crore for the quarter...

