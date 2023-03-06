HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Va Tech Wabag: What can add mojo to the stock?

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

While profitability is improving and valuations is set to provide support, market will keenly watch execution and new orders

The domestic market offers a good opportunity and projects for the government’s flagship progammes, such as Namami Gange, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat, AMRUT and others, could help in higher inflows in the coming quarters (Representative image)
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Lower execution drags growth in revenue  Focus on profitability leads to higher margins  Strong order book to support visibility  Stock attractively valued at 9 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings VA Tech Wabag’s focus and efforts on improving profitability is now paying good dividends. While there is enough scale and huge orders in hand, the immediate need for improving profitability by reducing interest cost, controlling working capital, focusing on high- margin, value-added products and completing high-cost legacy orders are now helping the company to...

