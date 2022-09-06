Va Tech Wabag: More re-rating on the cards

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Around mid-June, Va Tech Wabag was trading around Rs 225 a share, merely 8 times its one-year forward earnings. That time, we had highlighted that the stock offers a great risk- reward proposition, trading at a significant discount to its long-term average of 16 times one-year forward earnings. Not only valuation, but improving fundamentals were also among the key reasons for backing the investment argument. The stock has bounced back sharply and it is currently trading at Rs 280. (image) The...