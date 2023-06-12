V-Guard: A viable option for investors looking for reliability, growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Broad-based decline in margins across segments Share of revenues from non-south markets rising Synergies from Sunflame acquisition to accrue in the medium term Debt increased post the acquisition V-Guard Ltd (VIL) has reported mediocre fourth-quarter results with growth in the core business offset by weak profitability metrics. The business continues to make steady, incremental progress in bolstering its presence in the consumer durables market. Slow growth in Q4 The company reported a revenue growth of 8 percent year on year (YoY), majorly driven by the...