V-Guard: A viable option for investors looking for reliability, growth

Highlights Broad-based decline in margins across segments Share of revenues from non-south markets rising Synergies from Sunflame acquisition to accrue in the medium term Debt increased post the acquisition V-Guard Ltd (VIL) has reported mediocre fourth-quarter results with growth in the core business offset by weak profitability metrics. The business continues to make steady, incremental progress in bolstering its presence in the consumer durables market. Slow growth in Q4 The company reported a revenue growth of 8 percent year on year (YoY), majorly driven by the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The gap between sentiment and data
Jun 9, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian startups face headwinds, defiant Indian economy not yet out of the woods...Read Now
Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot?
Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next weekRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers