App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US withdrawal of trade benefits could hurt India’s export competitiveness, margins

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp

Highlights

- US scraps preferential trade treatment for India - impacts exports worth $5.6 billion
-Trade benefits withdrawn amount to 3.4 percent of such exports
- US steps triggered by trade barriers aimed at Make in India programme
- Impacts India’s trade competitiveness in select goods

- Adds to higher cost for both US downstream and Indian exporters

The Trump administration on March 5 scrapped preferential trade treatment for India. This will impact Indian exports worth $5.6 billion. The withdrawal of duty benefit that accounts for roughly 3.4 percent of designated exports will take 60 days to be implemented and hit India’s export competitiveness in engineering goods, chemicals and pesticides sectors.

What is US GSP?

related news

The said withdrawal of trade benefits is implemented through GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) programme, the largest US trade preference program that promotes economic development by allowing duty-free entry imports of designated products from the select beneficiary countries.

From the US perspective, GSP helps in competitiveness by reducing costs of imported inputs used by the US companies to manufacture goods in the country. As per USTR (United States Trade Representative), GSP is crucial for US small businesses and helps in competitiveness.

What triggered the annulment of the US GSP?

Back in April 2018, USTR launched a GSP eligibility review of India based on concerns related to GSP market access criterion. The petitions filed by the US’ dairy and medical devices industry noted trade barriers on the Indian side were affecting US exports in those sectors.

US authorities and the corporate world there has been worried over an array of trade barriers raised by India in recent times to pursue its Make in India programme. Price control regulation on drugs and medical devices (like cardiac stents) and related intellectual property policies have also been a source of concern. To add to the woes, India recently implemented a few e-commerce rules that impact US companies such as Walmart and Amazon.

What is the impact of the withdrawal of GSP?

India’s duty-free exports to the US under GSP was about $5.6 billion or 12 percent of total exports to the US in FY18. Duty benefits under the programme totalled $190 million or 3.4 percent. GSP benefits were availed by 13 sectors with 1,900 products exported under the scheme out of eligible 3,700 products.

Among the key sectors that get impacted by the withdrawal are machinery and parts, iron and steel articles, chemicals, pesticides, and electrical machinery. A large number of products are inputs for the downstream industries and hence could impact them. Interestingly, Walmart had earlier submitted to USTR in favour of continuing with the GSP programme and maintained that it provides tangible benefits to Walmart customers suppliers due to lower input costs.

Having said that, part of the increased duties would be passed through to the end clients. But a partial cost may have to be borne by the Indian companies given the competitive pressure from the other developing countries. Exports margins in many of such products would be in mid-single digits. And hence, a partial absorption of the duties by the exporters may substantially dent the exporters operating margins. A back of an envelope calculation suggests if Indian exports absorb even half of the higher duties, there could be an impact of roughly 200 basis points for a 10 percent export margin business.

What next?

Media reports speak about retaliatory tariffs from the Indian side as well. In June 2018, India announced higher tariffs on imported products from the US such as agriculture goods (Apples, Almonds) and phosphoric acid. This was in retaliation to the US action of raising custom duties on Indian steel and aluminium products. However, India deferred this decision due to ongoing trade talks. Interestingly, deadline in this case for a higher tariff is likely to kick in on April 1.

Secondly, India might approach WTO for resolution. However, since 60 days are left before GSP annulment kick in, there is still some leeway for bilateral negotiations and concessions from India’s side. This may involve providing greater market access in the areas like animal husbandry, agriculture and information and communication technology.

Follow @anubhavsays

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #GSP #macro #Moneycontrol Research #trade talks #USTR #Walmart #WTO

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parliamentary Panel Concerned Over Ability of Facebook to Check Misuse ...

Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Par ...

New Zealand Hope to Avoid Sri Lanka Like Episode at Wellington - Trent ...

35 Strangest World Records Ever Set; You Won't Believe Exist

'Abhinandan is Not on Social Media': IAF Warns About Fake Accounts Imp ...

At least 16 Killed in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan: Provincial Spokes ...

Pakistan to Send Envoy Sohail Mahmood Back to India to 'End all Confli ...

Land Rover SVO Unveils New Armoured Range Rover Sentinel with Enhanced ...

Vijender's US Debut Set for April 12, Starts Training Under Hall of Fa ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.