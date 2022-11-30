HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Uniparts India IPO: A quality play at attractive valuations

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

The company has advantage in terms of expertise, cost, quality, technology, and innovation

Representational image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights With strong growth in end-markets, revenue growth to be higher New products, higher share from existing clients to support growth Serving world’s top customers — durable business advantage Strong balance sheet, return ratios, cash and prudent capex strategy Issue attractively priced at 18 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Starting as a supplier of equipment mainly to the US market in 1984, Uniparts India has built a strong business that caters to the world’s top customers in the farm equipment and the construction industries. Its...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers