Uniparts India IPO: A quality play at attractive valuations

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights With strong growth in end-markets, revenue growth to be higher New products, higher share from existing clients to support growth Serving world’s top customers — durable business advantage Strong balance sheet, return ratios, cash and prudent capex strategy Issue attractively priced at 18 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Starting as a supplier of equipment mainly to the US market in 1984, Uniparts India has built a strong business that caters to the world’s top customers in the farm equipment and the construction industries. Its...