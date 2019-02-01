App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Budget 2019-20 brings cheers to companies in the two-wheeler space

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor are expected to be the beneficiaries of these announcements

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Interim Budget 2019 brought cheers to companies in the two-wheeler (2W) space. The stock prices of which rose sharply: Hero MotoCorp up seven percent, Bajaj Auto up two percent and TVS Motor Company up four percent.

The 2W segment has been under the cloud for the past couple of months due to multiple macro-economic challenges led by higher interest rate and liquidity crunch. These, coupled with increase in total cost of ownership driven by mandatory long-term insurance cost, have led to subdued demand for 2Ws both in rural and urban areas. The impact of weak demand was visible in the latest quarterly financial performances of companies as well.

What could uplift the demand sentiments in 2W segment is the announcement to provide relief to individual taxpayers by increasing the maximum amount of tax rebate to Rs 12,500 from the existing Rs 2,500. The tax rebate should now be admissible to taxpayers having total income up to Rs 5 Lakh, instead of the existing Rs 3.5 lakh. The standard deduction limit has been increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000 earlier to bring in some savings to tax payers. These announcements are expected to increase the disposable income of individuals and thereby increase discretionary expenses such as buying a motorcycle or a scooter.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor are expected to be the beneficiaries of these announcements.

related news

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

 
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Business #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Sector analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.