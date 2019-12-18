Unilever sales outlook cut – It's a surprise. What do you make of it?

Lower guidance mirrors slowdown in select EMs- Sharp deceleration in rural demand a key factor- Aggressive pricing strategy may still not be required

HUL remains well positioned to ride through the slowdown

There was something unusual with the sales update of Unilever, Hindustan Unilever’s parent, which on December 17 cut its sales growth outlook for 2019. As the year draws to a close, this comes as a surprise for investors, pulling down both the stocks.

The company’s earlier sales guidance was at the lower end of its 3-5 percent multi-year range. It now believes that sales for 2019 would come in even lower. Not just this, the FMCG player doesn’t expect a swift recovery. While it expects H1 of 2020 to be better, growth is still expected to be below 3 percent. A recovery is expected in H2 2020, which could take the full-year guidance to the lower end of the 3-5 percent multi-year range.

Unilever has cited economic challenges in South Asia and tough trading conditions in West Africa as the key factors behind the downgrade. Though the trading environment in developed markets continues to be challenging, there are early signs of the tide turning in North America.

Interestingly, the underlying sales growth for the nine months to September stood at 3.4 percent whereas the figure for Q3 2019 read 2.9 percent. The trajectory implies that growth has decelerated further in Q4 compared to Q3, leading to the drop in full-year sales guidance.

India – Key contributor to sales moderation

Emerging markets (EMs) excluding Latin America contribute about 46 percent to Unilever’s sales. A back of the envelope calculation suggests that HUL’s top line contribution to the EM segment is about 15 percent. In other words, HUL roughly contributes close to 7 percent of Unilever’s sales. When we look at the quarterly sales performance for the past eight quarters, it becomes clear that a large part of the deceleration in the EM space may be actually due to the demand slowdown in India.

In the quarter gone by, HUL’s sales slowdown reflects lower offtake in rural areas. Rural demand, whose growth was around 1.3 times that of urban areas in early part of FY19, is now just 0.5 times.

Implications

Let’s join the dots further. Given HUL’s share in Unilever’s growth sweepstakes and the peer commentary, the industry is not expecting a quick recovery. There could be a gestation of 3-4 quarters before volume growth recovers up to a low double digit.



A good part of consumption slowdown in India is supply driven, caused by disruptions because of demonetisation and GST, leading to the liquidity shortage. HUL has been ahead of competition in terms of supply chain management, helping it gain market share.



Competitive intensity has been limited so far and hence, this has partially aided strong margin improvement over the past few quarters.



The other interesting takeaway is there is no potential adverse impact on earnings, margin and cash conversion. That means the company seems confident of staying ahead of competition in spite of the challenges in a few markets. Now, when we read this along with past commentaries, the following points stand out.

So, we take a contrarian point of view that HUL need not pursue any aggressive pricing-led strategy in coming quarters, except for the pockets where downtrading is visible (soaps and toothpaste).

Post weak guidance from Unilever, we have marked down our estimates for FY21, due to which the stock now trades at a multiple of 55x FY21 estimated earnings. While it has corrected by about 12 percent from its all-time high, further consolidation is not ruled out in the near future. However, we remain positive on the stock for the medium term and see it as the most well positioned FMCG candidate to ride out the current slowdown phase.

We are also of the view that the company will further raise its market share while posting volume growth ahead of the industry on the back of better channel liquidity and supply chain management.

Also, rural demand is likely to improve on better outlook for Rabi season. We see the FMCG major to be ahead of the pack in capturing this incremental demand. The stock can be accumulated on declines.

