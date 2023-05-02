UltraTech – The standout performer yet again

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic grey cement volumes rose 15 per cent YoY Margins to witness a gradual improvement in 2023 Added 5.5MT of capacity in last quarter New plant additions boosting the RMC business Valuations rich at 17 times FY24 EV/EBITDA UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, continued its impressive run with another outstanding quarter. Riding on the strong demand momentum across geographies and categories, the company delivered solid growth across almost all metrics. Key Result Highlights Revenues from India operations stood at Rs 17,885 crore in the fourth...