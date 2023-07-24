English
    UltraTech Q1: Riding the infra growth wave

    Cement spreads likely to widen in the second half of FY24, but overall margins of the sector could remain capped due to elevated competitive intensity

    Sachin Pal
    July 24, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    UltraTech Cement is on a solid footing owing to favourable demand trends in the sector.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Domestic grey cement volumes rose 20 per cent YoY Added 3MT of capacity in last quarter Clinker-cement conversion ratio has improved to 1.44x RMC business clocked revenue growth of 37 percent YoY Spot prices of fuel are 20-25 lower than Q1 average Stock is close to all-time highs UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement manufacturer, is on a solid footing owing to favourable demand trends in the sector. While industry tailwinds should support the continuation of growth throughout FY24, the management expects UltraTech to outperform...

