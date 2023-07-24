UltraTech Q1: Riding the infra growth wave

UltraTech Cement is on a solid footing owing to favourable demand trends in the sector.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Domestic grey cement volumes rose 20 per cent YoY Added 3MT of capacity in last quarter Clinker-cement conversion ratio has improved to 1.44x RMC business clocked revenue growth of 37 percent YoY Spot prices of fuel are 20-25 lower than Q1 average Stock is close to all-time highs UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, is on a solid footing owing to favourable demand trends in the sector. While industry tailwinds should support the continuation of growth throughout FY24, the management expects UltraTech to outperform...