HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

UltraTech – Bumpy road ahead

Sachin Pal   •

UltraTech is pinning its hopes on the demand scenario because of the government’s focus on infrastructure and housing, although the near-term outlook for the industry appears a bit subdued

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, has posted a decent set of results for the last quarter of FY22. Volumes were stable in spite of tough market conditions, though operating margins declined as the company continues to face a challenging cost environment amid rising input prices. Quarterly result highlights UltraTech’s revenue growth in the March quarter was purely led by higher realisations as domestic volumes came in flat at 26.4 metric tonnes (MT). The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers