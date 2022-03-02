Ukraine crisis: Is Volcker moment round the corner for Fed and investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Ukraine crisis has apparently changed the scenario for global central banks. The fine balance between demand-led growth and stabilising inflationary concerns has shifted towards growth moderation and an unstable pricing scenario. A recap of the situation for Fed just before the Ukraine crisis will help to understand the situation. In the US, the strength of the labour market is riveted by a healthy non-farm payroll data. This happens to be the median FOMC estimate of the long-run unemployment rate....