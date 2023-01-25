HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

TVS Q3 FY23: muted quarterly show; new products key drivers

Nitin Agrawal   •

Softening of raw material prices, price hikes, and rich product mix helped the company maintain margin, but valuation elevated

(Representative image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights TVS posted a muted set of numbers in Q3 FY23, driven by tepid volume growth Rich product mix, price hikes, and cost optimisation helped to maintain the margin Personal mobility, rural sentiment, and new products continue to be key growth drivers Stock trades at a fair valuation compared to long-term average multipleTVS Motors (CMP: Rs 986; Market cap: Rs 46,847 crore) had a muted third quarter FY23 due to lacklustre demand. Softening of raw material prices, price hikes, and rich product mix...

