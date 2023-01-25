TVS Q3 FY23: muted quarterly show; new products key drivers

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights TVS posted a muted set of numbers in Q3 FY23, driven by tepid volume growth Rich product mix, price hikes, and cost optimisation helped to maintain the margin Personal mobility, rural sentiment, and new products continue to be key growth drivers Stock trades at a fair valuation compared to long-term average multipleTVS Motors (CMP: Rs 986; Market cap: Rs 46,847 crore) had a muted third quarter FY23 due to lacklustre demand. Softening of raw material prices, price hikes, and rich product mix...