Transport Corporation of India: Sailing with the wind

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has delivered a solid Q3 on the back of favourable market conditions. Excellent performance from the high-margin Seaways business drove net profits in the quarter gone by. Key result highlights Inventory re-stocking closer to the Diwali festive season and sustained trade momentum across the global markets aided TCI’s revenues in the October-December period. Moreover, operating profits came in at an all-time-high of Rs 109 crore (up 36 percent YoY), owing...