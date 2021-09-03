Transport Corporation of India: Ready to capture the improving demand

Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has delivered a robust performance in the June quarter despite the second Covid wave. The latest quarter results highlight the competitive advantages as well as the strategic initiatives that the management has undertaken since the beginning of the pandemic. Key result highlights TCI reported Q1 revenues of Rs 696 crore, an increase of more than 72 per cent year on year (YoY). The massive increase in sales resulted from a favourable base...