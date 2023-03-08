Transport Corporation of India: Business momentum could stall in 2023

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3 revenues came in at record highs Supply-chain business grew the fastest Seaways business to witness moderation in 2023 Freight business growing at a decent pace Revenue and net profit growth forecast for FY23 retained Sales of multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) rose 15 percent in Q3 as sustained economic activity and augmentation of distribution network helped it outperform peers across key markets. The company delivered record revenues and once again impressed with a very strong financial performance, despite 2022...