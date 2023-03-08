HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Transport Corporation of India: Business momentum could stall in 2023

Sachin Pal   •

In the 9MFY23, TCI incurred a total capital expenditure of nearly Rs 82 crore

Representative Image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q3 revenues came in at record highs Supply-chain business grew the fastest Seaways business to witness moderation in 2023 Freight business growing at a decent pace Revenue and net profit growth forecast for FY23 retained Sales of multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) rose 15 percent in Q3 as sustained economic activity and augmentation of distribution network helped it outperform peers across key markets. The company delivered record revenues and once again impressed with a very strong financial performance, despite 2022...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers