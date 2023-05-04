English
    Titan Company: In-line results, strong outlook

    Titan expects healthy double-digit growth to continue in the current fiscal. The company is confident of achieving its FY27 target of increasing jewellery business by 2.5 times from FY22 levels (implying a 20 percent CAGR).

    Bharat Gianani
    May 04, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    Titan Company posted Q4FY23 results that were broadly in line with expectations.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Results broadly in line Jewellery demand strong in festive times; robust growth outlook Continues to gain market share domestically Non-jewellery business to be an additional growth trigger Titan Company (CMP: Rs 2,651; Market cap: Rs 2,35,352 crore) posted Q4FY23 results that were broadly in line with expectations. The festive season of Akshaya Tritiya has put an end to the short-term demand softening witnessed in March, owing to the volatility in gold prices. Titan continues to gain market share in the jewellery space and is...

