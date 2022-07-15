English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    This weekly tactical pick is leaning big on India's infra story

    Strong outlook, attractive valuations make it a worthy bet for investors

    Moneycontrol Research
    July 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    This weekly tactical pick is leaning big on India's infra story

    (Representational image)

    As the Indian economy recovers from two years of COVID-related disruptions (real GDP grew only about 1.5-2 percent from FY20 to FY22), hastening growth remains a top priority for the government. Government spending in infrastructure is expected to remain strong as it generates employment and contributes to the growth of allied sectors (steel, cement). As such, it is important for a strong GDP growth. At a time when discretionary consumption growth is expected to be hit by high inflation, infrastructure development...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US Fed in hot spot after inflation spike

      Jul 14, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Track the market bottom, Mindtree ups its game, more sparkle for this jeweller, chequered history of bitcoin, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers