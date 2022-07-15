This weekly tactical pick is leaning big on India's infra story

(Representational image)

As the Indian economy recovers from two years of COVID-related disruptions (real GDP grew only about 1.5-2 percent from FY20 to FY22), hastening growth remains a top priority for the government. Government spending in infrastructure is expected to remain strong as it generates employment and contributes to the growth of allied sectors (steel, cement). As such, it is important for a strong GDP growth. At a time when discretionary consumption growth is expected to be hit by high inflation, infrastructure development...