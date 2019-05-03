App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This retail stock commands lofty valuations. Why should you take a look?

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Representative Image
Representative Image
Highlights:
- Store additions will predominantly influence revenue growth
- Product mix is shifting in favour of beauty products
- Sluggish same-store sales growth remains a cause of concern

- Shoppers Stop may be considered despite its expensive valuations

----------------------------------------------------

Shoppers Stop’s (SSL) margins showed some signs of improvement in spite of a subdued top-line performance in Q4 FY19. Network expansion, a change in product portfolio and measures to attract more store footfalls should work in favour of the company. Despite its optically expensive valuations, the stock is a good pick.

SSL operates 295 departmental stores (spanning 4.25 million square feet) in 39 cities across India.

Q4 analysis

Positives

- Same-store sales growth (SSSG) was 3.7 percent YoY in Q4 FY19, versus a YoY degrowth (to the tune of -4.1 percent) in Q4 FY18

- Gross margins rose sharply because of private label sales, up 9.2 percent YoY in Q4, compared to 8.5 percent YoY growth in the same quarter last year

Negatives

- A noticeable increase in operational expenses (as a percentage of sales) limited EBITDA margin expansion

- Tax rate was significantly higher compared to Q4 FY18, thereby causing profit after tax margins to contract

Image 4

Image 5

Observations

Network coverage expanding

In a bid to achieve sales growth of 10-15 percent in FY20, 6-7 department stores (ie. Shoppers Stop outlets) would be opened during the course of the year. Capex of Rs 50-60 crore will be allocated for this purpose. SSL also intends to augment its geographical reach from the current mark of 25,000 pin codes.

Traction in the beauty segment

Branded beauty products fetch better margins than apparel and are less likely to witness seasonal buying (wherein H2 of a fiscal year tends to be better than H1). For the last few quarters, this segment is meaningfully contributing to the company’s revenue (15.3 percent of sales in FY19, growing by 8.6 percent YoY).

To be the market leader in this category, the management plans to add stores in 15 new locations over the next two financial years. SSL may also enter into tie-ups with more foreign brands.

Impetus towards private labels

SSL has 5 private label brands in its kitty across a range of price points. The contribution of these to yearly sales is expected to increase from 10.9 percent in Q4 FY19 to 15-20 percent in the next 2-3 years. As of now, there are no plans to get into the value fashion space.

The management plans to achieve sourcing efficiencies to save costs. This could result in gross margins improving by at least 40-50 basis points in FY20. Simultaneously, product differentiation will be prioritised through introduction of better designs.

Going forward, since private label sales are expected to outstrip SSL’s top-line growth, an improving trajectory on this front may bolster the company’s margins.

Online sales picking up

In FY19, SSL’s mobile app and website attracted over 71 million customers. Online sales (excluding Amazon) grew by 44 percent YoY in FY19. Given the growing trend of convenience shopping in the country, Rs 25-30 crore would be invested in upgrading the company's technological infrastructure.

In Q4 FY19, owing to FDI regulations on e-commerce marketplaces, there was a delisting of SSL’s products on the Amazon website. However, SSL will relist its products on amazon.in in Q1 FY20 through linkages with shoppersstop.com. Over time, SSL looks to scale up its engagements with Amazon and more strategic opportunities could be considered.

Experience enhancement on the agenda

SSL’s click-and-collect services, that are presently available in 50 Shoppers Stop stores pan-India, may be made available at new locations. To cater to online orders, the company may extend the ship-from-store facility in more stores (compared to 38 stores as on FY19-end).

Emphasis is being laid on the personal shopping program (constituting 13.6 percent of FY19 sales, grew by 42 percent YoY) too. Besides undertaking store renovations, experience centres and kiosks would be set up at new outlets periodically.

These steps will be pivotal in increasing SSL’s ‘First Citizen Loyalty Programme’ base, which stood at over 6 million customers as on 31st March, 2019. Sales from this segment comprised roughly 76 percent of the company’s top-line during FY19.

Product mix change at Crossword stores

SSL’s ‘Crossword’ outlets have had a hard time breaking even since the books retailing business has been slowing. As a result, the future strategy entails converting these stores into a children-centric concept where books, stationery items and toys are sold. In India, e-commerce hasn’t made a big dent in this category so far.

Outlook

In addition to the above-mentioned moats, a substantial reduction in long-term borrowings during the course of FY19 should aid margin accretion. Reorientation of business practices with Amazon, boosting same-store sales growth and curtailing the dip in customer footfalls would be the key areas to watch out for.

SSL trades at 26.2 times its FY21 projected earnings and has been range-bound since the last 7 months. Though the valuation is fairly elevated, in our view, a major downside is unlikely from current levels. Therefore, investors may take advantage of the time correction.

Image 6

Image 7

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here)
First Published on May 3, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #Shoppers Stop

