MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

These financial services stocks will continue to benefit from India’s rising market capitalisation

These are proxies for capital market growth and have seen a stellar run from the bottom of the crash last year

Neha Dave
July 08, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
These financial services stocks will continue to benefit from India’s rising market capitalisation

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

India’s market capitalisation crossed an all-time high of over $3 trillion in May’21 despite the pandemic and the economy growing at the slowest pace in many decades. Market cap, which is the combined market value of all listed companies, has soared due to a dazzling rise in equities in the past one year. The Nifty Index has almost doubled from the lows seen in March’21. This has pushed India’s market cap to GDP, which is used to assess the valuations...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s all adding up as IPOs take centre stage

    Jul 7, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IPO rush hour, liquidity line for startups, NMDC stake sale, price tag for carbon, the oil worries, a McKinsey paper and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | God’s Own Country 

    Jul 3, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    How religiously tolerant are Indians? Does it affect their political leanings? How is the economy placed? What explains Indians’ love for a strong leader? Here are some interesting findings

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers