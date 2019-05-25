App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax Q4FY19: Good show, though margin remains a key concern

Thermax ended the fiscal year 2019 with strong growth in revenues and profits backed by good order backlog

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Representative Image
Despite a challenging environment, Thermax ended the fiscal year 2019 with strong growth in revenues and profits backed by good order backlog. Moreover, the company was able to contain losses in its overseas businesses and JVs that boosted its annual profits.

Key result highlights

Order intake was lower. The company stated that clients have been postponing major capex, hence order intake declined by 12 percent to Rs 5,633 crore during the year 2019. This is also a reason for a 6 percent decline in the order book at the end of the year to Rs 5,370 crore.

The company, nevertheless, focused on execution in the light of the subdued environment where clients were seen postponing major decision making ahead of political uncertainty. Consequently, the company registered a strong 43.7 percent growth in revenues.

Energy segment, which forms 82 percent of its revenue, saw a 54 percent spurt in sales as the company speeded up execution for its clients in the cement, steel, oil & gas and few other industries. Chemicals that form 5 percent of revenue too saw a strong 28 percent growth. Only the environment segment saw a marginal 1.6 percent drop in revenue.

segment resultsIn terms of profitability, margins declined marginally mostly because of the lower margins in the energy business. During the quarter ended March 2019, EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of energy business declined by 200 basis points to 8 percent.

Valuation and outlook

The company is hopeful that with the political environment improving, fresh ordering should begin from the second and third quarter of the current fiscal. However, given the decline in the order intake in FY19, the growth in the order book and sales could be marginal in the FY20. This is also the reason that in the current fiscal, the focus would be on profitability as growth tapers. In light of this, it would be prudent to wait for better value particularly as at the current market price of Rs 992, the stock trades at 24 times its FY21 estimated earnings.

First Published on May 25, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Companies #Q4FY19 result analysis #Thermax

