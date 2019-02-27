The risks of moving weak banks out of the PCA framework

Highlights- Exclusion from PCA done in haste- PCA banks unlikely to move the needle on credit growth- PCA banks have been losing market share in deposits as well- Liability profile may not make them competitive to chase high quality assets

-------------------------------------------------

In an ill-thought-out and hasty move, RBI had taken three banks out of its Prompt & Corrective Action (PCA) framework in January 2019. The PCA had initially covered 11 state-run banks due to their declining capital, rising bad assets and mounting losses. This action was followed up with the announcement of capital infusion in a dozen banks.

Perhaps the urgency to take banks out of PCA has been prompted by recent weakness in the NBFC space in the aftermath of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis. In the past couple of years, most of the NBFCs not only filled in the gaps of stressed PSBs but were also supporting the momentum in the not so creditworthy space of the economy. Simply put, they supported small and medium firms and the government wants to ensure that lending to these firms continues.

So the question that needs to be answered is whether the relaxation can fill the void created by the demise of weak NBFCs. More importantly, should the weaker banks accelerate the credit growth pedal at this stage? Is it desirable for the economy in the long run?

The two PSBs that have now come out of PCA were recipients of large doses of capital in the latest round of infusion. On the basis of their December 2018 risk weighted assets, the CAR (Capital adequacy Ratio) of Corporation Bank of India stands improved to 19 percent from 11.1 percent. For Allahabad Bank, the post-infusion CAR would be 15.9 percent from 10.4 percent.

These banks were part of the PCA club because they had plenty of bad loans, weak capital levels and low return on assets. So have they fared well on all these counts?

While gross non-performing assets (NPAs) continues to remain elevated, most banks have resorted to significant provisioning (including the regulatory diktat for insolvency cases) and have succeeded in moderating their net NPAs.

Source: Company

However, Corporation Bank’s net NPA in double-digits clearly breaches the PCA threshold. Its return to profitability in recent times came at the cost of lower provision, an abysmal provision cover and hence continued elevated net NPA. The regulator is perhaps hoping the capital infusion will embolden the bank to take the provision cover to a respectable level and bring down the net NPA.

In terms of profitability, thanks to the higher provision taken in recent quarters, the reported picture continues to be dismal. In the first nine months, except for Corporation Bank of India (whose profits were due to under provisioning) the rest have reported losses. However, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce have reported minuscule profits in Q3FY19.

Source: Company

The regulator perhaps feels the bulk of the slippage and hence bad loans provisions are behind the banks and all that they require now is fresh equity to restart growth. That may be a dubious assumption, given a slowing economy and unaddressed stress from multiple pockets such as IL&FS, Reliance Communications, Jet Airways, the power sector et al.

RBI took these banks out of PCA to ensure they start lending, thereby partially filling the gap of weaker NBFCs who are now starved of resources.

But the share of these six banks in the banking system’s overall credit is only 10.3 per cent and unless they grow above the industry average, they are unlikely to move the needle meaningfully. However, given the fact that they have lost over two percent market share in less than three years, to believe they will recoup rapidly and improve market share is a strong assumption.

Note that unlike earlier years, when PSBs rarely lost market share in deposits, in recent times they have lost market share in deposits as well. In the period between March 2016 and December 2018, the aggregate deposits of the six banks out of PCA have declined to the tune of Rs 21,397 crore and advances have declined by over Rs 27,193 crore.

It may not be so easy to improve market share in deposits in a highly competitive market place without impacting cost of funds. PCA banks can of course loosen their purse strings with fresh capital infusion. But given the disadvantage on incremental cost of funds, they will not be able to grab the best of assets, which will still go to better run banks with a superior liability franchise.

The capital infusion without reform and hasty exclusion from PCA can therefore encourage lending to not so credit worthy borrowers and lead to a rapid drawdown of the infused capital due to higher risk weights of such assets. The risks to these banks if they start lending in the current environment should not be underestimated.Ultimately, the question is this: should the central bank, which is supposed to be a conservative regulator keenly alive to the risks in the financial system, add to those risks in the name of fostering credit growth?​