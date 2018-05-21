The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Over the last few months, crude oil prices have witnessed an unprecedented increase, touching a 4-year high of around $80 a barrel and proving wrong numerous experts, who until recently believed that it wasn’t possible for them to touch these levels in the near term.

But over the last year or so, the reversal of an erstwhile supply glut has kept prices inflated. While the myriad factors responsible for the shortage in supply are being highlighted in discourses around the world, it is important to know that the parallelly rising demand cannot be ignored. This assumes importance because many are of the opinion that the exorbitant prices are more a result of politics than economics.

So why are prices moving up?

Growing demand

The buoyancy in the global economy has increased the appetite for crude oil in recent months. Consumption of oil across the globe during the January-March quarter increased by almost 2 percent year on year, which was primarily due to a spike in demand from US, China and other Asian countries.

US’ exit from Iran nuclear deal

The United States’ decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal unilaterally and the sanctions that are expected to be imposed on Iran as a result, are some of the major factors behind the recent rally in crude prices. Iran currently exports around 2.5 million barrels of oil a day, which is roughly 4 percent of world’s total supply, and the newly-imposed restrictions could bring this figure down by as much as 1 million barrels a day.

Shortage of supplies from Venezuela

Worsening economic situations in oil-rich South American countries, and ageing, conventional oilfields have together resulted in Venezuela cutting its oil production significantly. This in turn, has worsened the already-tight supply situation from OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and political instability in the South American nation surrounding its national elections is just adding fuel to a rapidly-growing fire.

OPEC supply cuts and Saudi-Russian collaboration

Since the beginning of 2017, OPEC has strategically cut inventories in order to lift crude prices. In February 2018, the oil cartel hinted at plans of a formal alliance with other petroleum producing countries, including Russia, to manage inventories and further bolster prices. Experts reckoned this was a conscious move by the Middle Eastern kingdom in the run up to the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, which is its largest oil producer.

Middle Eastern politics

Over the past few months, tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over conflicts with Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Syria have rapidly escalated. Although there haven’t been any military confrontations as yet, the intensifying conflict and political interventions have turned the heat up in the entire Middle-Eastern region, which is yet another reason for the recent uptick in prices.

US shale practicing restrain

Calamities and adverse weather conditions had resulted in a dip in US inventories over the past few months. With conditions getting back to normal and a recent upswing in drilling, US supply is expected to increase rapidly in the coming months.

However, after witnessing a global crash in oil prices to levels that rendered US shale production unfeasible, American producers are being advised to exercise some restraint.

What high oil prices mean for us?

Impact on stocks and sectors

High oil prices bring with them added pressure for downstream oil and chemical, as well as for agrochemical companies. They adversely impact profitability of consumer staples manufacturers, consumer durables companies, and airlines in the form of higher input cost.

On the other hand, upstream oil exploration companies would benefit from higher oil prices. However, that gain may never come to be if they are made to bear the burden of subsidies. While some companies may be in positions to pass on the higher prices to their customers, high competition and blocked inventory channels may force many others to absorb the hit.

Positive correlation between oil prices and Nifty

To understand the relation between high oil prices and the stock market, we analyzed the Nifty and weekly oil price data. We found that the Nifty and oil prices move in sync, which means higher oil prices are largely good for the Nifty.

Usually, rising oil prices have typically been in sync with an upswing in economic cycle, which partially explains this trend.

Fund flows from the Middle-East

In India, an increase in crude oil prices brings with it higher inflows from the Middle East. We can take sovereign wealth funds (SWF) as a proxy for tracking the funds coming in from oil-rich nations. We see that SWFs’ share in FIIs’ equity assets under custody increased in the period 2012-2014, when oil prices were high, after which they declined.

However, the latest data from April this year suggests that their share has now stabilised, in sync with an uptick in crude prices.

On the macro-economic front, higher crude prices mean a rise in inflation, disturbed fiscal math, rising petrol and diesel prices and increased probability of an interest rate hike. But if trends are to be believed, rising crude prices also mean higher inflow of funds and a rally in the equity market.

All in all, we believe this to be a passing phase for crude prices because such levels are too attractive for alternate sources of oil to boost production. It is only a matter of time before higher inventory flow would put an end to the crude rally.

Follow @Ruchiagrawal