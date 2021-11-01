Ten stocks to light up your Samvat 2078

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Samvat 2078 will play out against a backdrop of tapering by the US central bank, that could result in a slowdown in global liquidity flows to emerging markets. The markets are also battling heightened inflation concerns exacerbated by supply disruptions threatening to squeeze profit margins and raising fears of sooner-than-expected tightening by central banks. How best to play these uncertainties? We need look no further than our winning picks last Diwali, that have handsomely outperformed the benchmark. These were selected...