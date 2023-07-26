Tata Steel: Profit share from India to rise in the long term

Tata Steel’s numbers were in line with Street expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Focus on completion of Kalinganagar capex Higher debt due to higher working capital requirement September 23 quarter’s EBITDA per tonne will be similar to June 23 quarter Remain Neutral at current level Tata Steel’s (TSL; CMP: Rs119; Market capitalisation: Rs 145805 crore) numbers were in line with Street expectations. Working capital debts increased due to higher prices of raw materials and other consumables. Consolidated revenues were lower on the back of lower off-take, which was partly offset by higher realisation quarter on quarter (QoQ)...