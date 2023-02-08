Tata Steel: Performance of India operations seems to have bottomed out

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights European operations impacted performance March 2023 quarter likely to witness improvement, QoQ Capex on track, deleveraging likely to resume in FY24 Remain neutral on ferrous space, will wait on sidelines The Q3FY23 results of Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 111; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,36,191 crore) were below Street expectations. TSL was not able to reduce debt, given the capex commitment and subdued performance till date. December 2022 quarter results TSL India business: Lower offtake and realisations impacted sales performance of the India operations. Raw material...