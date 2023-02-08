HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tata Steel: Performance of India operations seems to have bottomed out

Nandish Shah   •

Focusing majority of its capex on Indian markets

The Q3FY23 results of Tata Steel were below Street expectations. (Representative image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights European operations impacted performance March 2023 quarter likely to witness improvement, QoQ Capex on track, deleveraging likely to resume in FY24 Remain neutral on ferrous space, will wait on sidelines The Q3FY23 results of Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 111; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,36,191 crore) were below Street expectations. TSL was not able to reduce debt, given the capex commitment and subdued performance till date. December 2022 quarter results TSL India business: Lower offtake and realisations impacted sales performance of the India operations. Raw material...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers