HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tata Power: Future looks bright, but valuation could cap upside in the near term

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Growth from the generation business of Tata Power is set to be much higher

Representative image
Within a few days of signing a deal with BlackRock and Mumbadala to infuse about Rs 4000 crore in the renewables business, Tata Power grabbed a mega solar EPC project (1000 MW) worth Rs 5000 crore from SJVN. Renewables has turned into a fly wheel for the company, which is now powering its business. Q4FY22 result analysis Even in the difficult quarter (March 2022), when the coal business, power generation, and the EPC performance were impacted, Tata Power recorded a 16.5...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers