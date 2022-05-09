Tata Power: Future looks bright, but valuation could cap upside in the near term

Within a few days of signing a deal with BlackRock and Mumbadala to infuse about Rs 4000 crore in the renewables business, Tata Power grabbed a mega solar EPC project (1000 MW) worth Rs 5000 crore from SJVN. Renewables has turned into a fly wheel for the company, which is now powering its business. Q4FY22 result analysis Even in the difficult quarter (March 2022), when the coal business, power generation, and the EPC performance were impacted, Tata Power recorded a 16.5...