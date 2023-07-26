English
    Tata Motors Q1FY24: JLR continues to speed ahead

    Domestic business to maintain momentum, while JLR sees robust demand going for-ward

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 26, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
    Tata Motors has posted a strong set of numbers in the first quarter of FY24.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: New products and the easing of chip supply helped JLR’s operating margin Softening of raw material prices and higher realisation helped domestic business margins Aggressive focus on EVs a key trigger for re-rating Both JLR and domestic business expected to perform well on the back of strong demand SOTP valuation suggests that the stock has upside potential   With the waning impact of semiconductor chip shortage and the softening of raw material prices, Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 641.8; Market cap: Rs 2.31 lakh crore)...

