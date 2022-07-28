Tata Motors Q1 FY23 comes up short

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 443.75; Market cap: Rs 1,59,000 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers for the first quarter of FY23, led by a severe shortage of semiconductor chips, commodity inflation, JLR’s weak product mix and lockdown in China. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes continue to be on a downward trend due to the chip shortage. Operating profitability also got severely impacted, owing to the weak product mix, stemming from the slow ramp-up of new products and...