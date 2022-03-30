Tata Consumer Products: Business recast leads to simplification of structure

Tata Consumer Products

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL; CMP: Rs 743; Market capitalisation: Rs 68,495 crore) has announced the reorganisation of its India and overseas businesses to simplify, align and synergise operations. TCPL is combining the business of its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL), with itself through a composite scheme of de-merger and merger, and purchase of minority interest in Tata Consumer Products, UK, through a preferential issue of equity shares. (image) Source: Co Presentation Composite scheme of arrangement The board has approved the...