    Suven Pharma: Street worries on lack of clarity on post-merger strategy

    The entry of Advent helps to bring in global reach and a platform to provide drug life cycle management services

    Anubhav Sahu
    December 27, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Advent to buy 50.1 percent stake at current market price Advent plans to merge portfolio CDMO/API companies with Suven Deal to bring in life cycle management opportunity for Suven Combined margin profile to weaken Significant gestation period before substantial synergy is visible Promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 472; Market Cap: Rs 12,021 crore) have signed a definitive agreement to sell more than 50 percent stake to private equity player Advent International. This change in ownership puts to rest concerns about succession plans. Also, it...

