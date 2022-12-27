Suven Pharma: Street worries on lack of clarity on post-merger strategy

Highlights Advent to buy 50.1 percent stake at current market price Advent plans to merge portfolio CDMO/API companies with Suven Deal to bring in life cycle management opportunity for Suven Combined margin profile to weaken Significant gestation period before substantial synergy is visible Promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 472; Market Cap: Rs 12,021 crore) have signed a definitive agreement to sell more than 50 percent stake to private equity player Advent International. This change in ownership puts to rest concerns about succession plans. Also, it...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sombre IPO market in 2022 holds lessons for investors and issuers
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All eyes on China's COVID crisis, dissent in MPC over conflicting data, COVID lock down could do more harm than good, India’s auto sector needs a maverick, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the gameRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers