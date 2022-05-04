Supply-side issues slammed brakes on auto sales in April 2022

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Automobile manufacturers posted a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in their monthly wholesale numbers in April, driven by the low base of last year due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, they saw a significant decline in volumes due to supply-side constraints, led by the lockdown in China, shortage of semiconductor chips, and the higher base of March 2021. It is important to highlight here that, with the opening up of the broader economy and...