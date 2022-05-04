HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Supply-side issues slammed brakes on auto sales in April 2022

Nitin Agrawal   •

One of the big concerns for the industry is the continued supply-side shock because of the shortage of semiconductor chips

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Automobile manufacturers posted a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in their monthly wholesale numbers in April, driven by the low base of last year due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, they saw a significant decline in volumes due to supply-side constraints, led by the lockdown in China, shortage of semiconductor chips, and the higher base of March 2021. It is important to highlight here that, with the opening up of the broader economy and...

