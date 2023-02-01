Sun Pharma: Specialty remains strong but at a price

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q3 results driven by specialty products Ilumya & Winlevi R&D expense picks up; 4 molecules in specialty pipeline Domestic business moderates due to hiccups in gastro therapy Margins continue to shrink with pickup in other expenses Valuation remains ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma’s (CMP: Rs 1,034; Market Cap: Rs 2,48,211 crore) Q3FY23 performance continues to shine from key specialty offerings. This is expected to be steady in the medium term on account of product launches, inorganic opportunities and pickup in...