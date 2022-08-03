HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sun Pharma: Slowdown in speciality clinical trials needs to be watched

Anubhav Sahu   •

For FY23, we continue with the estimates that the top line of Sun Pharma would grow in a high single digit only

Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 917; Market Cap: Rs 220,115 crore) has posted a healthy set of numbers, particularly for the US specialty segment. A sequential growth in top line was visible for all the segments. Margins also improved, helped by lower R&D expenses. In the coming quarters, key things to watch are a pick-up in clinical trials, which have been hampered by geopolitical developments, and the competitive intensity in the domestic diabetes market. Specialty products – sequential improvement The sales of specialty...

