Subros: Wider EV adoption, PV demand augur well

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Demand continues to be strong on the back of healthy growth in Maruti Chip supply improves, leading to increase in production by OEMs Softening in raw material prices expected to boost operating margin Localisation efforts helping the company in cost optimisation EVs offer significant opportunity due to increase in content per vehicle Stock trading at attractive valuation With demand remaining buoyant in the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, semiconductor chip-supply issues waning, and raw material prices softening, Subros Ltd (CMP: Rs 300;...