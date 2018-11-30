Strong operational performance makes Fine Organics a good stock to bet on

After a good show in the quarter ended September 2018, Fine Organics Industries is training its guns on doubling capacity to harness strong growth in end markets. The plastic and food additives manufacturer is enjoys a strong moat governed by technical know-how and quality control which helps it meet regulatory needs and client’s product requirements.

Q2 FY19 – strong margin improvement

Sales during the quarter under review surged 40 percent YoY aided by lower base and higher capacity utilisation. Moderate increase in raw material cost helped in gross margin improvement by 310 bps YoY. However, owing to higher other expenses, EBITDA margin expansion was limited to ~70 bps.

In terms of topline, performance for the first half of FY19 was solid at 39 percent growth rate, wherein higher contribution was from the domestic sales (44 percent of sales vs. 42 percent in FY18).

Strong balance sheet

The company has taken fresh long term debt of Rs 80 crore to finance its capex program of Rs 130 crore (70:30 Debt/Equity ratio) for the Ambernath facility. Though debt to equity ratio increases to 0.22 (from 0.13 in March 18), cash and cash equivalents of Rs 112.7 crore in balance sheet is comforting. Trade receivables and payables have declined by ~10 percent each from the March 2018 readings and constitute about 17 percent and 7 percent of FY18 sales respectively.

Capacity to double within two years

Since the public offer in June, the company has added 5,000 tonne capacity on a sublease basis taking its current capacity to 69,300 tonne.

Table: Current operational facilities

Source: Company

Fine Zeelandia, Fine Organics' JV in Patalganga with the Dutch baking ingredient company Zeelandia, is undergoing trial runs to produce bakery pre-mixes (10,000 tons capacity) for India and neighboring markets.

Ambernath facility (32,000 tonne) is slightly delayed to Q1 FY20 from Q4 FY19. Here company is focusing on broadly three production lines – food additives, cosmetics additives and feed nutrition.

Table: Expansion plan

Source: Company

Its JV planned with the German company Adcotec with a capacity of 10,000 tons in Leipzig is expected to operationalise by Q1 FY21 and produce food emulsifiers for the European clients. Along with these, Fine Organics also envisages to add 10,000 tons of new capacity in Patalgana with an expected time for completion as Q3 FY20. Thus in the medium term company plans to nearly double its manufacturing capacity.

Outlook

Quarterly performance of the company has been encouraging and above expectations. Majorly owing to that and a strong balance sheet, its stock has been an outperformer in recent times in chemicals universe. We particularly like few aspects about the company:

Technical know-how: Company participates in the full value chain of manufacturing green additives from base oleo chemicals, for which only few players have the technical know-how.

R&D focus: Company spends about two percent of its revenue for R&D (research & development) and has a 15 member team which is responsible for 24 new product launches since April 2018.

In-house capabilities for plant designing has been instrumental for quicker commissioning of new plants and lower capex requirement, resulting in better return ratios.

Reasonable valuation: Stock is currently trading 22x FY20e earnings and reflects steady operating margin (22 percent+) and more than 20 percent CAGR (FY18-20e) growth in earnings. Medium term growth in earnings is expected to be mainly driven by volume growth from new capacities and better product mix.

Above aspects make it an accumulate candidate and we expect that growing trend towards environmental friendly additives usage in the end-markets catering to human consumption is supportive for company’s product demand.