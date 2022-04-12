Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy: Favourable long-term prospects beat short-term headwinds

Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) — a global pure play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions provider — has reported a kitchen-sink quarter as a multitude of unfavourable events resulted in an operating loss for the business in Q4 FY22. However, the worst seems to be over for the investors as the business is undergoing a financial and operational transformation post the acquisition of a 40 percent stake by Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL), a wholly owned...