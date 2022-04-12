HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy: Favourable long-term prospects beat short-term headwinds

Sachin Pal   •

Execution risks will remain, but we believe that further deterioration is unlikely for SWREL, given the industry tailwinds and the strength of the new promoter group

Representative image
Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) — a global pure play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) solutions provider — has reported a kitchen-sink quarter as a multitude of unfavourable events resulted in an operating loss for the business in Q4 FY22. However, the worst seems to be over for the investors as the business is undergoing a financial and operational transformation post the acquisition of a 40 percent stake by Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL), a wholly owned...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers