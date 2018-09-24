Steel Strip Wheels: CVs, alloy wheels to drive growth; buy for the long term

We initiated coverage on Steel Strip Wheels (SSWL), which is the second largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of steel wheel rims for passenger cars, utility vehicles, two/three-wheelers, tractors, light/heavy commercial vehicles (CV) and over the roads (OTRs). In Q1 FY19, SSWL posted a strong growth in topline on the back of robust demand. However, operating margin was marred by a significant rise in raw material (RM) prices.

We continue to like the business on the back of its focus on CV exports and foray into high margin alloy wheels segment to drive the next leg of growth. This, coupled with strong industry scenarios and reasonable valuations, make it a worth ride for the medium to long term.

Source: AceEquity

In Q1 FY19, the company posted a strong 18.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in volumes. The latter was supported by strong growth accruing from the CV and OTR segments, which posted a growth of 177.7 percent and 150 percent, respectively. Strong volume growth, coupled with a rich product mix in favour of CVs, tractors and OTRs wheels, led to a 60.6 percent YoY growth in the net sales.

Despite the strong growth in net sales, SSWL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 37.1 percent while EBITDA margin contracted 218 bps YoY. Growth was marred by significant rise in key RM price. The fall in EBITDA, however, was arrested by operating leverage.

Following are the key growth drivers for the company:

Steel rims are losing ground in favour of alloy wheels as they are aesthetic, fuel efficient and lightweight. Initially, alloy wheels were a part of premium vehicles but over the years these have become popular for the mid-size segment as well, resulting in strong demand. Alloy wheel generate a margin of over 20 percent as compared to 13-14 percent for steel wheels. The company has started focusing on this segment and has set-up a new plant for the same.Strong demand across segments boosted overall capacity utilisation to around 87 percent in Q1 FY19.

Currently, both SSWL’s CV plants are running at complete utilisation. The order book for both truck plants is fully booked for FY19. The company plans to carry out de-bottlenecking to add capacity at both plants. It is also expanding capacity at the Chennai plant to support growth.

Chennai car line is also operating at 90 percent capacity utilisation on the back of strong domestic demand.

The company is foraying into alloy wheels and has set-up a plant in Mehsana, Gujarat with an initial capacity of 1.5 million units. The plant has commenced production from Q4 FY18 and is undergoing trails. SSWL has bagged orders from 6 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) till now and expects the plant to reach 75 percent utilisation in FY19.

Over the last few years, PV segment has been doing well given the low car penetration in India, rising disposable incomes and multiple financing avenues. Outlook for the segment remains positive on the back of increasing capacity utilisation trend, capacity expansion plans by major OEMs and normal monsoon boosting the overall economy.

SSWL seems to be in a sweet-spot in this segment as it is the sole supplier for many of Maruti’s leading and high growth models like the Brezza, Baleno and Ciaz. Additional benefits are expected from Maruti’s Gujarat plant expansion and new launches/refreshers.

After a bumpy ride in FY17 and various regulatory challenges at the start of FY18, the CV segment has been doing phenomenally well. We expect the growth momentum to continue on the back of the government’s continuous focus on the rural economy and infrastructure ahead of next year's general election. Phasing out of vehicles older than 20 years and pre-buying ahead of Bharat Stage VI implementation would generate additional demand. All these put together are expected to augur well for SSWL.

The management expects big opportunities in the US and EU markets for truck segment on the back of a US-China trade war. It intends to add a significant footprint in these markets with its product portfolio and targets 10 percent market share for truck wheel exports in the EU and US.

In August, the company achieved its highest ever monthly truck and tractor wheel exports. Overall exports grew 49 percent YoY. It also bagged an export order for supplying 76,000 units over the next 12 months to the US truck and trailer aftermarket. Total order is valued over $3.5 million. The recent fall in the rupee versus the dollar should aid topline.

Amid the recent market volatility, the stock witnessed a 26 percent correction from its 52-week high, making valuations very reasonable. Currently, SSWL is trading at 19.3 and 14.8 times FY19 and FY20 projected earnings, respectively.

Follow @NitinAgrawal65