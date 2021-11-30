Star health IPO – should investors subscribe?

Representative image

The initial public offering (IPO) of Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health), one of the largest private health insurers in India, opens for subscription today (November 30). The issue size of Rs 7,259 crore consists of Rs 2,000 crore of fresh capital raising and an offer-for-sale from some of the existing shareholders amounting to Rs 5,249 crore. The IPO of the standalone health insurance (SAHI) is coming at a time when the primary markets have turned wobbly as seen...