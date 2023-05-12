SRF: Chemicals continue to shine, but all priced in

SRF quarterly results showcased yet another set of numbers aced by chemicals.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth for chemicals; contributed 88 percent at EBIT level Packaging business lack lustre due to adverse demand-supply situation Demand trend for belting fabrics to support Technical textile business Elevated capex budget - PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) and R-32 plants lined up Fair valuation SRF’s (CMP: Rs 2,561; Market cap: Rs 75,900 crore) quarterly results showcased yet another set of numbers aced by chemicals. This was helped by the demand for flagship products and the ramp-up in new plants. The current fiscal year (FY24) is also...